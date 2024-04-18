Anthony Edwards Says He's a Top 5 Player in the NBA, Talks Playing With His Idol KD for Team USA

Let's talk about your partnership with Sprite. They've brought back the Obey Your Thirst campaign that we all grew up on. How did your partnership come about?

I mean, it was a no-brainer for me especially knowing that I'm following Grant Hill's footsteps. I'm just trying to bring the new culture in, mix it in with the old culture and bring it back to life. So that was pretty much just the whole idea of things.

Growing up, I think we've all seen the Sprite commercials with all the great names. How does it feel to be a part of this campaign?

It's super cool, man. It is a staple in my hometown and I've been drinking Sprite all my life. You dream of doing something like this and it was like I said, a no-brainer. Once they called and said something I'm like, 'let's do it.'

Sha'Carri Richardson is a part of this campagin as well. You guys are two of the younger stars in sports. What's it like to be a part of it with her especially with both of y'all going to the Olympics this summer?

Super dope, man. I don't really watch too much track, but I know she's super fast. I know she one of the best for sure. Big shout out to her. I'm happy for her.

