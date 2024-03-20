Allen Iverson Responds to Brian Windhorst Saying He Wouldn't Be As Good in Today's NBA

No doubt. Back to why we're here and that's March Madness. What was your biggest memory from playing in the tournament?

The magnitude. The excitement. The hype. Obviously, the pain that comes from it. you know, not being able to finish it, you know, when you wanna finish it with the guys, that you love the guys that you be around day in and day out. Just trying to get it done and not being able to.

And then the aftermath of it and having to watch someone else accomplish what you set out to accomplish all year. That pain that comes from it just gives you much more hunger.

Today, college basketball is a little bit different than it was back then. Now players are getting paid a lot of money through NIL. What are your thoughts on NIL and what do you think your profit would've been back then?

I don't know, man, I don't even think about shit like that. I think about the the task at hand. Just the basketball part of it, just the love of, you know, playing basketball. Dudes like myself and a lot of other guys would do this if we never got $1 for it. You know what I mean? This is what we do. We Hoopers.

Speaking of hoopers, Damian Lillard recently said that Kyrie Irving was the most skilled basketball player of all time. Do you agree with his statement?

Damn, you put me on the spot. But shit, if he not the greatest, he's one of them. Like I'm not gonna dispute that. I love him to death. I love him. I love everything about his game, everything about him, and the person too. I love him to death. Most skilled? It could be a big argument. I ain't had no time to think about it and try to process the whole thing.