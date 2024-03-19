Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up on 2012 Thunder Comparisons, Says He Wants NBA MVP

We know Oklahoma City has never won one before so to do that for the organization and for the city would be special and we leave our blueprint there forever for sure.

You guys have title aspirations but many will say this year, you're too young to do it. What are your thoughts on all those narratives that will probably come out soon if not already?

Me personally, I know we don't care about what the media has to say about us or what people think about us. Before the season, we were supposed to be a play-in team. We didn't care what people were saying about us and now we're top of the west. So for us, it's just focusing on winning games at the end of the day and being the best basketball players that we can be individually and as a collective.

I saw recently Tracy McGrady had you in the top five of best players in the NBA right now. Do you feel like you've already done enough to earn that or do you feel like that's too soon?

I feel like I do have a lot to prove postseason-wise for sure. That's where the biggest stars and the best players show up. I obviously haven't been there in the past couple of years and I can't wait for that opportunity so I definitely think there's more to prove.

Switching to this summer for the Olympics, Team USA is stacking the deck to try to create another Dream Team. You guys beat them last World Cup. Are you kinda worried about their reinforcements?

No, I don't worry at all. At the end of the day, they're basketball players. Now, they may be some of the best in the world but our team has some of the best in the world as well and we don't fear any of them. We play them all year. They're the same basketball players. They sweat and bleed just like us and the ball's gonna tip and at the end of the night and you're gonna find out who's a better team.

It's whether you play USA or you play Lithuania, whether you play Spain, that's what it comes down to. So for us, there's no difference.

Staying on the topic of Canadian hoops, do you feel like you can be the best Canadian to ever play the game of basketball when it's all said and done?

To answer your question, yes but I always felt like this is what I've been taught. Like I can achieve anything I put my mind to and anything I work for. I've made it to the NBA and made it this far in achieving this amount of things. And if you asked everyone in my life and everyone that I've been around 10 years ago if I could achieve it, they'd say I was crazy. So I try not to put a cap on what I can do and a limit on what I can do and I try to reach for the stars.

Moving to style, you have become a fashion icon in the NBA. Do you feel like you're the Allen Iverson of this generation in terms of fashion?

I feel like we're so different in our styles but I definitely think like the influence and the "do it your own way" attitude is a good comparison. Now he's obviously laid the groundwork with the whole taking the fines and dressing how he wanted to dress but I think I'm running in my own lane and trying to do it my way but he definitely is a pioneer to it all for sure.