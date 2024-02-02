Gronk Explains Why Travis Kelce is the Greatest Receiving Tight End, Julian Edelman Says Taylor Swift is Good for Football

If there’s anyone in the world who might need help getting accilimated to watching Super Bowls, it’s Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The two Super Bowl champs were offensive staples in the New England Patriots dynasty run that accounted for many of Tom Brady’s seven rings. Now in retirement, the two are gearing up to watch the game just like the any other fan.
With the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to create their own dynasty next week, they've drawn comparisons to the most recent dynasties in the Patriots of the 2000's and 2010's. Although the Chiefs have been to four of the last five Super Bowls, they haven't achieved dynasty status just yet according to Edelman.
“You gotta have three (Super Bowls) to be in the dynasty talk,” Edelman says. "They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year and that's still a dynasty but I've always thought three was a dynasty."
A win on Sunday would qualify the Chiefs as a dynasty if Edelman’s rules were standard practice.
Gronk, a four-time champ, not only has his ring count being chased after but also his detabatable reputation as the greatest tight end of all time. Travis Kelce, is one of the key factors to Kansas City’s recent success over the years. When it's all said and done, his resume will be put him the conversation with names like Gronk, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe for the greatest to ever play the position.
We sat down with Gronk and Edelman to discuss the aforementioned greatest tight end debate, dynasty technicalities, Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift, and how to manage dating in the spotlight.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity)
The Super Bowl is the horizon as we know. You guys aren’t as familiar as most with having to watch from home but I imagine you guys make the most of it now. How does Super Bowl Sunday shape up for you?
Gronk: Well it’s not a surprise, but I can get really messy. I think everyone knows that. So I always keep Bounty paper towels on the table with my wings, especially because I like mine with extra sauce. It can get really, really messy. And with my wingspan, Bounty is always in reach to tackle any saucy mess as well.
Julian: Everyone knows you can't have football without wings and you can't have wings without Bounty. We have some cool content that we’ve made with Bounty. We have a wingman thing going and it's been fun to get to work with Gronk again.
Are you guys ranch or blue cheese guys?
Gronk: Oh, blue cheese. I'm from Buffalo. The only choice you have is blue cheese when you're from Buffalo.
Julian: I like both to be honest.
I think your opinions on this subject carry more weight than most. But the Chiefs are indeed in the Super Bowl again. They’re kind of teetering on the dynasty spectrum. Some people say yes, some people say no, I'm curious if you guys' think they fall under that umbrella and what similarities and differences you guys see out of this team that has made it to multiple Super Bowls?
Gronk: I would say the similarities between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs throughout this run is that they have a good core of players that wanna win championship games. They have a core of players that have stuck together and understand what it takes to win games and to understand each other's chemistry.
They're definitely in the first era of a dynasty there is no doubt about that. I mean, what, this is their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years? So I would have to put them in that category for sure. They have been running the last decade if they win the Super Bowl game the next week.
Julian: Yeah I agree. You gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk and they're well on their way. They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year and that's still a dynasty. But I've always thought three was a dynasty. I don't know, maybe I'm wrong. But with the Chiefs man, it's been really impressive to see how they've been able to re-invent their team year after year. I mean, last year, going out and winning the Super Bowl after Tyreek Hill left, that was huge. Then getting a new cast of characters and like Gronk said, they need that core nucleus of the team, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones on the defense, Spagnoula on the defense, and Andy Reid.
You know, that's something that we had to do, we used to hear Coach [Bellichick] emphasize that you're gonna have players and coaches leave. There's new players and new coaches every year on the team and you have to adjust and continually do it. We personally know how hard it is so you gotta tip your cap to Kansas City.
Gronk, Travis is making his name for one of the best tight ends of all time, and I know sports media is obsessed with just ranking everything, but where does Travis stand in your eyes with the greatest tight ends in NFL history?
Gronk: I mean I don't think there's an argument that Travis Kelece is the best receiving tight end in the game. I would say just overall he has proved it now over the last couple of years and going strong this year as well. I would say he's the best receiving tight end to ever play the game of football. So I definitely got to give him props. He's proved it on the field over the last seven to eight years, having 1000-yard seasons, seven in a row and just missed a 1000-yard season this year by like 20 yards.
And then on top of it he just absolutely dominates in the playoffs. He has 19 career postseason touchdowns, which is an incredible number, about to tie Jerry Rice possibly. Also, he has the most catches in postseason history so you gotta tip your hat off to him, he's just proving people wrong week in and week out.
Speaking of Travis, the Taylor Swift relationship is something that everyone's talking about constantly. I was curious what you guys thought about dating in the spotlight and if you had any nuanced tips for people who have to date with the microscope on them.
Julian: It's good for the game. It's making the game more popular, bringing new eyeballs to football and that's the game we love. So it's been pretty cool to watch the Swifties. I mean I went to one of her concerts, I have a seven year old daughter, I know all the songs and she's been such a big part of us the last 20 years. You know dating in the limelight is interesting, you gotta keep football, football. You gotta have a partner that understands that. That's kind of how I did it, you know, I was always selfish because I always put football first, so it’s tough.
Gronk: I would just say keep things private, that need to stay private. Things will go smoothly from there. Also just stay happy, if you're happy no matter what's said, in the spotlight or in the public, as long as you’re happy with your relationship all is good