Gronk Explains Why Travis Kelce is the Greatest Receiving Tight End, Julian Edelman Says Taylor Swift is Good for Football

If there’s anyone in the world who might need help getting accilimated to watching Super Bowls, it’s Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The two Super Bowl champs were offensive staples in the New England Patriots dynasty run that accounted for many of Tom Brady’s seven rings. Now in retirement, the two are gearing up to watch the game just like the any other fan.

With the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to create their own dynasty next week, they've drawn comparisons to the most recent dynasties in the Patriots of the 2000's and 2010's. Although the Chiefs have been to four of the last five Super Bowls, they haven't achieved dynasty status just yet according to Edelman.

“You gotta have three (Super Bowls) to be in the dynasty talk,” Edelman says. "They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year and that's still a dynasty but I've always thought three was a dynasty."



A win on Sunday would qualify the Chiefs as a dynasty if Edelman’s rules were standard practice.

Gronk, a four-time champ, not only has his ring count being chased after but also his detabatable reputation as the greatest tight end of all time. Travis Kelce, is one of the key factors to Kansas City’s recent success over the years. When it's all said and done, his resume will be put him the conversation with names like Gronk, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe for the greatest to ever play the position.

We sat down with Gronk and Edelman to discuss the aforementioned greatest tight end debate, dynasty technicalities, Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift, and how to manage dating in the spotlight.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity)

The Super Bowl is the horizon as we know. You guys aren’t as familiar as most with having to watch from home but I imagine you guys make the most of it now. How does Super Bowl Sunday shape up for you?

Gronk: Well it’s not a surprise, but I can get really messy. I think everyone knows that. So I always keep Bounty paper towels on the table with my wings, especially because I like mine with extra sauce. It can get really, really messy. And with my wingspan, Bounty is always in reach to tackle any saucy mess as well.