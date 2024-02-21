Damian Lillard Claps Back at Social Media Trolling Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Debuts New Watch

So obviously the partnership with Tissot kind of launched from the idea of that, but you know, anything that's strong is going to take time. And it's been a long time coming to get to this point in our partnership. So just being able to launch a signature watch and have it represent something that's significant to my career, but really who I am as a person, is great.

My logo is on the hand, it’s my Dame Dolla logo for my rap career, but it's something that's also something that I own that's really mine. So all of those things are details that make the story and make it special.

You’re someone who has demonstrated loyalty probably more than anyone in professional sports over the last decade professionally and in college. What’s your take on NIL changing the landscape of collegiate sports?

I think there’s no loyalty in business and I think a lot of these things have become business. You think about NIL, you think about kids being “amateurs” but they have representation and managers, they have sponsorships and endorsements, stuff like that. So they're viewed as a business. They’re being stripped of their innocence a lot earlier now. When I went to school I had pride, I still have pride as an alumni at Weber State.

I take pride in it, but it's not like that anymore. It's business. It's like, okay, I went to school, but now the NIL money at this school is better so I'm leaving, you know? Now a scholarship is a one year deal. It was a business when I was in school but it was one-sided, now you see everyone treating it like a business.

You’re also proud of Oakland. We did piece a few weeks ago on, unfortunately, Oakland losing its final professional sports team. Marshawn Lynch is an athlete who has been very vocal about this situation. Do you have a stance on the situation in your hometown?

Sports in Oakland meant a lot to my childhood. From the junior warrior league, that’s what I played in in elementary school and middle school. Just the different sponsorships and partnerships that came from professional sports to our local boys and girls club. You know, you see the Warriors logo or the A’s or the Raiders logo on the wall, there’s an attachment, it was Oakland.

You look at it now and it’s sad to see how it’s unfolding. It was a significant part of our city and our culture. It’s causing some problems now without it there. The crime and the robberies and people’s stuff getting broken into- and I’m not blaming that on professional sports teams leaving but it was positive things that we had that we don’t have anymore.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been making rounds on Twitter (X). People saying they can beat him one-on-one and he’s only on the team because of his brother. Do you have anything for the people coming at his neck right now?

Here’s the thing about TA. People try to be funny but I would put good money that a lot of those people talking on Twitter wouldn't be able to beat him in the game of one-on-one. Like his defensively. he’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, he’s competitive. It’s disrespectful. I see a lot of stuff on social media about TA, there’s people who think they are more talented or have more ability but they could never take his spot. You're not going to find a guy that's more about the team and shows up and works hard.