Bill Gates' Daughter Is Dating Paul McCartney's Grandson

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe is off the market.

The 21-year-old confirmed with Nylon that she’s dating Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald. In the story from Nylon—which details her graduation from Stanford University—Arthur gives Phoebe a piggyback ride.

“My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” the photo’s caption says.

Another photo from the evening shows Phoebe and Arthur posing together: “With Arthur, he cleans up nicely,” she notes.

According to TMZ, rumors about the pair dating have been swirling since October 2023, when they shared an image of them in Paris on Instagram. They also went to the film premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans earlier in 2024, though in an interview with Bustle from March, Phoebe wouldn’t say if they were dating.