Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’

Hopkins was spotted sitting next to Davis in his luxury box during the Raiders' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4, leading many to believe they were dating. According to The U.S. Sun, the former Cirque Du Soleil dancer shared a photo from her seat on Instagram Stories.

"Haha MD is a legend! He's my neighbor/friend," Hopkins told a fan about her neighbor and friend Mark Davis, or as she calls him, MD. "Fun game."

Hopkins announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month.