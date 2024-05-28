Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’

Hayden Hopkins released a statement on Monday addressing a report claiming she is expecting a child with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.
"Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue," Hopkins wrote. "I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends."
Hopkins was spotted sitting next to Davis in his luxury box during the Raiders' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4, leading many to believe they were dating. According to The U.S. Sun, the former Cirque Du Soleil dancer shared a photo from her seat on Instagram Stories.
"Haha MD is a legend! He's my neighbor/friend," Hopkins told a fan about her neighbor and friend Mark Davis, or as she calls him, MD. "Fun game."
Hopkins announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month.
Her announcement, coupled with the belief that she and Davis have been in a relationship for two years, resulted in some assuming the Raiders owner was the father of her child.
"These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days," she concluded in her statement. "Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall xx."