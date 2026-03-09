Pop Culture

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Offers Followers Rare Look at 14-Month-Old Daughter

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who has been quiet about her 14-month old daughter Aurora since her birth in December 2024, shared a rare moment with Aurora hitting a major milestone.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard at An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations on Controversies FYC Event held at The Lounge at Studio 10 on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calfornia.
Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been quieter since the birth of her daughter, Aurora, but revealed the toddler hit a major milestone on Friday, March 6. Blanchard, most known for her second-degree murder conviction for playing a part in the murder of her mother DeeDee, has made a name for herself since her release from prison in December 2023. Things have moved quickly for Blanchard, as just a year later in December 2024, her daughter Aurora was born.

On Friday, March 6, Blanchard shared a video of her daughter on her Instagram, revealing that the toddler was finally on the move. “Omg she is walking!!! This just happened,” Blanchard shared, along with a video of her young daughter taking a few steps toward a standing toy in their home. While Blanchard has shared Aurora in the past, it’s been rare. Allowing her followers to have the chance to see her young daughter on the go proves Blanchard is in for an exciting time.

Blanchard’s life has changed tremendously in the two years she’s been out of prison, and she’s been clear that it’s for the better. While Blanchard has been open and honest about her mindset surrounding her past discretions, she’s also been upfront about wanting to live a better life for herself and her family.

Blanchard’s relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker, though surprising to the public when it was announced in 2024, has been a longtime presence in her life. The pair’s life together has become a far more normal existence as time has gone by, and the public has distanced from Blanchard’s case. While Blanchard has been open about her plans with Urker to have second child, the pair have become far more private in the past year since their daughter’s birth, seemingly only sharing major milestones.

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