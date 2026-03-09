Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Offers Followers Rare Look at 14-Month-Old Daughter

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been quieter since the birth of her daughter, Aurora, but revealed the toddler hit a major milestone on Friday, March 6. Blanchard, most known for her second-degree murder conviction for playing a part in the murder of her mother DeeDee, has made a name for herself since her release from prison in December 2023. Things have moved quickly for Blanchard, as just a year later in December 2024, her daughter Aurora was born.

On Friday, March 6, Blanchard shared a video of her daughter on her Instagram, revealing that the toddler was finally on the move. “Omg she is walking!!! This just happened,” Blanchard shared, along with a video of her young daughter taking a few steps toward a standing toy in their home. While Blanchard has shared Aurora in the past, it’s been rare. Allowing her followers to have the chance to see her young daughter on the go proves Blanchard is in for an exciting time.