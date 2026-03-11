Former 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans Son Checks into Mental Health Facility

It’s been years since Jenelle Evans was a part of MTV's Teen Mom franchise, but news about her teenage son has former viewers concerned. Jenelle is best known for her time on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, ran from 2011 through 2019. Of Jenelle's three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensely, Jace is the only one who lives outside of her Las Vegas home.

Jace, who Jenelle shares with her high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis, has had a difficult road throughout his early years. At 16, appears to be struggling in his current home with his grandmother, Barbara Evans. According to TMZ, North Carolina police responded to a call at Barbara's home on Sunday, February 22, that was described as a "troubled teen disturbance." Allegedly, Jace was said to have threatened to shoot himself and Barbara in a moment of crisis, though no harm came to pass.



Now, it appears that things have escalated with Jace's mental health. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jace was checked into a mental health facility to receive treatment shortly after the traumatic event in late February. Jenelle's representation shared that she is "still trying to find him the best [facility] to meet his needs," but has been seeking help for her son amidst allegations of alcohol and substance abuse.

Despite Jenelle having custody of Jace, after numerous attempts to run away from his family home he relocated to North Carolina. TMZ shared that Janelle is "planning a trip to the Carolinas for spring break with all of her children" in the coming weeks, and plans to see Jace while she's there. While there's a lot of speculation swirling around the teen’s future, Jace's health is the main priority of Jenelle, Barbara, and the rest of the family.