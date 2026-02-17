Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Less Involved With Good American

Khloé Kardashian has long been known for her work ethic, but Good American — the denim brand she co-founded in 2016 — may no longer be her top priority amid reported tension with partner Emma Grede.

Over the last decade, she has featured pieces from Good American on The Kardashians and across her social media, helping build the brand’s strong reputation among consumers. In recent months, however, fans have noticed a decline in promotion and interaction surrounding the brand.

According to reports from Us Weekly, Kardashian is still an investor in Good American, but is prioritizing other projects over the denim line. Kardashian is allegedly “not involved in strategy or operations for Good American but is still an ambassador,” a source shared.