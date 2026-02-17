Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Less Involved With Good American

Khloé Kardashian may be distancing herself from Good American, the brand she co-founded with Emma Grede, amid reported behind-the-scenes tension.

Khloé reflects on memories of their late father as she takes a heartfelt trip down memory lane on an episode of The Kardashians.
Photo by Disney/Disney via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian has long been known for her work ethic, but Good American — the denim brand she co-founded in 2016 — may no longer be her top priority amid reported tension with partner Emma Grede.

Over the last decade, she has featured pieces from Good American on The Kardashians and across her social media, helping build the brand’s strong reputation among consumers. In recent months, however, fans have noticed a decline in promotion and interaction surrounding the brand.

According to reports from Us Weekly, Kardashian is still an investor in Good American, but is prioritizing other projects over the denim line. Kardashian is allegedly “not involved in strategy or operations for Good American but is still an ambassador,” a source shared.

These days, Kardashian has been focusing on her podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, and her popcorn brand, Khloud Foods, which isn’t unusual. What has surprised fans, however, is her apparent distance from Good American. According to the source, this distance has less to do with Kardashian’s disinterest in Good American and more to do with her relationship with Grede.

Kardashian and Grede “had a working relationship that fizzled out” which has allegedly taken Good American in a new direction. With Grede more focused on the day-to-day of the company, Kardashian has offered support without making Good American her whole focus. Unfortunately for the brand, Kardashian’s promotion was a major selling point, meaning the distance could impact its bottom line in the future.

Related Stories

Khloé Kardashian for Complex Cover in 2015
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Interview: Only the Strong (2015 Cover Story)

For nearly a decade, Khloé Kardashian has been the rock at the center of her family’s wild ride to celebrity super-status. Now, after one of the most tumultuous years of her life, the sister behind the sisters is ready to step into the spotlight.

Lauren Nostro230 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Had the Biggest Denim Launch in Apparel History

Khloé Kardashian's premium denim line Good American just had the biggest denim launch in apparel history with $1 million in sales.

jessielmorris3571 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Khloé Kardashian Launches Premium Denim Line Good American

Khloé Kardashian has officially launched her Good American denim brand.

Mikelle Street3622 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App