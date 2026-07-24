Day 1 of ComplexCon 2025 delivered with an epic Verzuz showdown and performances from Peso Pluma and Yeat. Here’s a recap of what went down.Antonio Johri
Featured
This 39 piece drop is available exclusively in the Complex App through Sunday.Shinnie Park
Style
Hellstar x WWE, Rick Owens x Converse, Miu Miu x New Balance & More - Our Obsessions of the Week
The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.YJ Lee
Riding high off the incredible events of WrestleMania 40, we decided to book our dream card for Mania 41.Complex