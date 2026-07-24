Xolo Maridueña

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Xolo Maridueña in a gray suit with a green tie poses on a green carpet at a Netflix event for "Avatar: The Last Airbender," surrounded by plants.
Pop Culture

Xolo Maridueña to Return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn's 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

The 25-year-old actor will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes in the DCU's first full film.

Mark Elibert10 days ago

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