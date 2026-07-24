Xbox One S

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xbox one x
Pop Culture

Now Is the Time to Buy an Xbox One X

The $399 price tag on the newest Xbox is the cheapest the unit has ever been.

Alex Galbraith2813 days ago
Xbox controller at the Gamescom 2018.
Pop Culture

Xbox to Reportedly Launch 'All Access' Subscription Service That Will Include Console

A contract-based monthly subscription service being called “Xbox All Access” will give gamers the opportunity to get either an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, along with the Xbox Live online service, and a Game Pass subscription.

Jose Martinez2894 days ago

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