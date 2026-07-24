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MuchMusic Close To Digitizing Entire Videotape Archive
Bell's vice president of content development and programming said the process is about 70 per cent completed.
Woodstock 50 Organizers Settle Lawsuit Against Financial Partner
Organizers sued Japanese marketing firm Dentsu in 2020, claiming the company had "secretly decided to sabotage" the event months before it was canceled.
Woodstock 50 Officially Canceled
Just over two weeks before it was set to take place, Woodstock 50 has officially been canceled.
Woodstock 50 Will Reportedly Be Free
Sources say the event will be billed as a benefit concert; however, the performance lineup has not been finalized.
JAY-Z Reportedly Pulls Out of Woodstock 50 Performance
JAY-Z has reportedly canceled his appearance at the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival, which is set to take place Aug. 16-18.
Woodstock 50 Is Without a Venue Again After County Denies Permits
Guys, I’m starting to think this festival might not happen.
Woodstock 50 Submits Application for Smaller Venue
The proposed area holds only a third of the original site.
Woodstock 50 Loses Venue After Watkins Glen International Announces Decision to Cancel
Woodstock 50 is scheduled to begin on August 16.
Woodstock 50 Is Back on After Judge Rules in Their Favor in Cancellation Case
Woodstock 50 Is back, barring any other unforeseen circumstances.
Woodstock 50 Organizers Reportedly Suing Investors for Theft and Sabotage
Back in January it was announced that Woodstock would return for its 50th anniversary.
Woodstock 50 Promoter Says ‘We’re Not Stopping Now’ Amid Cancellation Reports
The festival reboot was cancelled earlier this week.
Woodstock 50 Organizers Continuing With Festival Planning Amid Financial Partner Departure
Woodstock 50 organizers are pushing forward even after the withdrawal of their financial partner.
Woodstock 50 Reportedly Canceled
JAY-Z, Common, Pussy Riot, The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Robert Plant, and more were slated to perform.
Woodstock 50 Responds to Reports That Ticket On-Sale Date Has Been Postponed
"Just more rumors," a statement from Michael Lang said.
Woodstock 50 Lineup Features JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and More
The anniversary event will take place August 16-18 in upstate New York.
JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus Among Rumored Woodstock 50 Performers (UPDATE)
Please bring back Green Day to recreate their 1994 mud fight.
Woodstock Returns for 50th Anniversary This Summer
The performers won't be announced until tickets go on sale next month.
Woodstock Returning to Original Site for 50th Anniversary
The legendary Woodstock festival first took place back in August 1969 on a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains northwest of New York City.