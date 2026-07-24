Woodstock

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Music

MuchMusic Close To Digitizing Entire Videotape Archive

Bell's vice president of content development and programming said the process is about 70 per cent completed.

Louis Pavlakos1019 days ago
Michael Lang
Music

Woodstock 50 Organizers Settle Lawsuit Against Financial Partner

Organizers sued Japanese marketing firm Dentsu in 2020, claiming the company had "secretly decided to sabotage" the event months before it was canceled.

Joshua Espinoza2001 days ago
This is a photo of Woodstock.
Music

Woodstock 50 Officially Canceled

Just over two weeks before it was set to take place, Woodstock 50 has officially been canceled.

Joe Price2551 days ago
This is a photo of Woodstock.
Music

Woodstock 50 Will Reportedly Be Free

Sources say the event will be billed as a benefit concert; however, the performance lineup has not been finalized.

Joshua Espinoza2555 days ago
jay z
Music

JAY-Z Reportedly Pulls Out of Woodstock 50 Performance

JAY-Z has reportedly canceled his appearance at the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival, which is set to take place Aug. 16-18.

tara mahadevan2555 days ago
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woodstock 50 ticket sales postponed
Music

Woodstock 50 Is Without a Venue Again After County Denies Permits

Guys, I’m starting to think this festival might not happen.

Alex Galbraith2572 days ago
Michael Lang celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Woodstock
Music

Woodstock 50 Submits Application for Smaller Venue

The proposed area holds only a third of the original site.

Xavier Hamilton2588 days ago
This is a photo of Woodstock.
Music

Woodstock 50 Loses Venue After Watkins Glen International Announces Decision to Cancel

Woodstock 50 is scheduled to begin on August 16.

Jose Martinez2602 days ago
michael lang woodstock 50 still going on
Music

Woodstock 50 Is Back on After Judge Rules in Their Favor in Cancellation Case

Woodstock 50 Is back, barring any other unforeseen circumstances.

Jose Martinez2628 days ago
Woodstock 50
Music

Woodstock 50 Organizers Reportedly Suing Investors for Theft and Sabotage

Back in January it was announced that Woodstock would return for its 50th anniversary.

Joe Price2634 days ago
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Michael Lang speaks on stage at the announcement of the Woodstock 50 Festival
Music

Woodstock 50 Promoter Says ‘We’re Not Stopping Now’ Amid Cancellation Reports

The festival reboot was cancelled earlier this week.

Xavier Hamilton2642 days ago
woodstock 50 plans to continue
Music

Woodstock 50 Organizers Continuing With Festival Planning Amid Financial Partner Departure

Woodstock 50 organizers are pushing forward even after the withdrawal of their financial partner.

Jose Martinez2643 days ago
This is a photo of Woodstock.
Music

Woodstock 50 Reportedly Canceled

JAY-Z, Common, Pussy Riot, The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Robert Plant, and more were slated to perform.

Xavier Hamilton2644 days ago
woodstock 50 ticket sales postponed
Music

Woodstock 50 Responds to Reports That Ticket On-Sale Date Has Been Postponed

"Just more rumors," a statement from Michael Lang said.

Abel Shifferaw2653 days ago
JAY Z
Music

Woodstock 50 Lineup Features JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and More

The anniversary event will take place August 16-18 in upstate New York.

Joshua Espinoza2685 days ago
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Music

JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus Among Rumored Woodstock 50 Performers (UPDATE)

Please bring back Green Day to recreate their 1994 mud fight.

Trace William Cowen2698 days ago
Closeup still life of three single day admission tickets
Music

Woodstock Returns for 50th Anniversary This Summer

The performers won't be announced until tickets go on sale next month.

BJosephs2753 days ago
woodstock
Pop Culture

Woodstock Returning to Original Site for 50th Anniversary

The legendary Woodstock festival first took place back in August 1969 on a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains northwest of New York City.

Joe Price2766 days ago

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