Women's Sneakers

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Jordan Heir Series 2
Sneakers

Jordan Brand's Heir Series 2 Releases in February

Here's what to know about Jordan's new women's basketball shoe

Victor Deng177 days ago
A pair of modern, low-top sneakers with a smooth, slick material on the toe and sides. The design is sleek, with a light, two-tone color scheme
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Legend Pink' Air Jordan 11 Low

Available in extended women's sizing.

Brandon Richard774 days ago
Sneakers

'Neapolitan' Air Jordan 11s Officially Drop in November

Following an early release on SNKRS.

Riley Jones1003 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Latest Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 4

'Frozen Moments' colorway is expected to drop this month.

Brandon Richard1081 days ago
Sneakers

The Statue of Liberty Inspires These Air Jordan 2s

New women's colorway launching next month.

Victor Deng1102 days ago
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Sneakers

Official Look at the 'NC to Chicago' Air Jordan 1 Low

The women's exclusive colorway is expected to drop this month.

Victor Deng1109 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro Women's 'Lucky Green' CK9246 136 Pair
Sneakers

'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

The 'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 3 introduces a Boston Celtics-like palette to the model, which will release exclusively in women's sizing in May 2023.

Brandon Richard1178 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro Women's 'Mars For Her' DD9336 800 Pair
Sneakers

'Dunk on Mars' Air Jordan 5 Gets an Release Date

The 'Mars for Her' Air Jordan 5 draws inspiration from the 'Raging Bull' colorway, paring a bright red upper with orange accents for a women's exclusive.

Brandon Richard1317 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 'Twist 2.0' DZ2523 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Twist 2.0' Air Jordan 1 High Releases This Month

A new women's exclusive 'Twist 2.0' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is set to drop via SNKRS in December 2022. Click here for the official release details.

Victor Deng1324 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'Starfish' DO9369 101 Pair
Sneakers

'Starfish' Air Jordan 1 High Releases on SNKRS This Month

A new women's exclusive 'Starfish' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is hit to hit stores in October 2022. Click here for the early release details.

Victor Deng1379 days ago
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Air Jordan 2 II Women's Craft Release Date DX4400 118 In Hand
Sneakers

'Craft' Air Jordan 2 Is Reportedly Releasing in January 2023

A new women's exclusive 'Craft' Air Jordan 2 colorway is reportedly releasing in January 2023. Click here to learn more about the forthcoming drop.

Victor Deng1382 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Canyon Purple' AQ9129 500 Pair
Sneakers

'Canyon Purple' Air Jordan 4 Release Reportedly Moved Up

A women's exclusive 'Canyon Purple' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing in October 2022. Click here for a detailed look and release info.

Victor Deng1402 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Rose Whisper Release Date DD1503 118 Pair
Sneakers

'Rose Whisper' Nike Dunk Lows Get an Official Release Date

The 'Rose Whisper' Nike Dunk Low is expected to release exclusively in women's sizes in June 2022. Click for official images and release information.

Brandon Richard1527 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 'La Ville Lumière' DQ9326 100 Pair
Sneakers

'La Ville Lumière' Nike Air Max 1 Is Releasing Exclusively in Europe

Nike is releasing a new Air Max 1 'La Ville Lumière' colorway for women in celebration of Air Max Day 2022. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1594 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Women's 'Vintage Green' DQ8580 100 Pair
Sneakers

Another Vintage-Inspired Nike Dunk Is Releasing Soon

A new vintage-styled 'Vintage Green' Nike Dunk Low is releasing in women's sizing in March 2022. Click here for the official release details.

Victor Deng1598 days ago
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Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Blank Canvas' DQ4909 100 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Blank Canvas' Air Jordan 4s

A new 'Blank Canvas' colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly releasing exclusively in women's sizing in 2022. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1626 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Animal Instinct Women's AR0715-010 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 11 Taps Into Its ‘Animal Instincts’ This Holiday Season

The 'Animal Instinct' Air Jordan 11 features exotic animal prints and black suede upper. Click for a closer look at the women's exclusive Black Friday release.

Brandon Richard1727 days ago

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