Exclusive: 'I Love Boosters' Stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and More Reveal Their Favorite Songs
Featured
Pop Culture
Boots Riley's 'I Love Boosters' is in theaters next month.Trace William Cowen
Leonardo DiCaprio may be the one chomping on bison liver, but another actor steals the show in 'The Revenant.'Gus Turner
A video from over the weekend that is circulating on social media appears to show Mel Gibson saluting former president Donald Trump at UFC 264.Brenton Blanchet
Sports
Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Threatening to Kill Dustin Poirier Following UFC 264 Loss
New video has emerged in which Conor McGregor appears to utter death threats at Dustin Poirier after their hugely anticipated fight at UFC 246.Joe Price