Whitney Museum

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Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Activation at Guggenheim Not Authorized by Museum

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer had additional activations at NYC's Whitney Museum, New Museum, and Museum of Arts and Design.

tara mahadevan856 days ago
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New York Is Ready for the Opening of the New Whitney Museum of American Art

Solange, Zoe Kravitz, and more came together on Friday night to celebrate the new location of this heralded institution.

Cedar Pasori4108 days ago
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Whitney Museum Announces the Opening Date for Its New Renzo Piano-Designed Building

The brand new building in the Meatpacking District will finally open its doors to the public next year.

andrewlasane4265 days ago
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Jeff Koons' Retrospective at the Whitney Museum Was Tagged With Graffiti Again

During the closing event for the exhibition, a man pulled out a can of spraypaint and tagged a wall on the fourth floor.

andrewlasane4297 days ago
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A Performance Artist Vandalized Jeff Koons' Retrospective With His Own Blood

A member of the Neoist art movement painted a bloody "X" on a wall at Jeff Koons' retrospective at the Whitney Museum.

andrewlasane4356 days ago
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Remembering That It's OK to Love Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons' retrospective at the Whitney takes viewers on a sentimental journey throughout his career.

Cedar Pasori4413 days ago
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Jeff Koons Will Transform the New H&M on Fifth Avenue Into an Art Exhibit With New Limited Edition Handbags

Koons kicks off his Whitney retrospective with a limited-edition handbag with H&M.

andrewlasane4426 days ago
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Whitney Security Guard Vincent Punch Shares His Love for Street Photography in This "Whitney Stories" Profile

After fifteen years of working for the Whitney, security guard Vincent Punch shares his own artistic talent.

andrewlasane4497 days ago
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"LOVE Bit Me" Says Robert Indiana of His Iconic Sculpture

Indiana's famous "LOVE" statue was also his downfall.

Leigh Silver4583 days ago
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Check Out Some of the Artworks in Jeff Koons' Upcoming Whitney Retrospective

The prince of pop art gets put up at the Whitney.

Dale Eisinger4588 days ago
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Whitney Biennial Announces 2014 Artists

Including David Foster Wallace.

Dale Eisinger4636 days ago
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Check Out This Tour of the New Whitney Museum Construction (Video)

In the heart of New York's Meatpacking District.

andrewlasane4769 days ago
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The Whitney Art Party Teams Up with Artsy to Bring Annual Benefit Sale Online

The move gives people access to art internationally.

Justin Ray4849 days ago

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