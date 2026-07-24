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TNGHT Announces Return EP, 'II,' With New Single "Dollaz"
TNGHT will release their first project since 2012 in November.
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Song From 'Watch_Dogs 2' Soundtrack
Hudson Mohawke says he got to "experiment" on the soundtrack for the upcoming 'Watch_Dogs 2' video game.
Hudson Mohawke Shares the Stunning Visuals For "System"
Clear your afternoon because you'll be watching this on loop all day.
Dip Into The Dystopian Love Story That Is Hudson Mohawke's "Very First Breath" Video
If The Warriors had been made today, it might look a little like this.
Hudson Mohawke Dropped Four Exclusives on Benji B's Show
For those unaware, the legendary Warp Records is celebrating 25 years of innovating and expanding minds this year, and their celebration has hit the B
Future Brown ft. Shawnna & DJ Victoriouz - "Talkin Bandz"
One crew I'm definitely excited to hear more music from is Future Brown, aka the awesome collective of Fatima Al Qadiri, Nguzunguzu, and J-Cush. Their
Watch the Amazing Video for Flying Lotus' Kendrick Lamar-Featured "Never Catch Me"
First things first, Kendrick actually doesn't appear in the video unfortunately. We've already shown love to the song and lucky for us, the Hiro Murai
Hudson Mohawke - "Brainwave"
With Hudson Mohawke's Chimes due out on September 29, he decided to drop this moody, under three-minute track on us. It's definitely more atmospheric,
Flying Lotus - "Coronus, The Terminator"
We've now been awed by FlyLo's jazzy bass anthem work with Kendrick Lamar on "Never Catch Me" and the Gilles Peterson-debuted "Moment of Hesitation" f
Aphex Twin - "minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]"
The first new Aphex Twin single in 13 years sounds just like what I'd expect it to. Earlier today, Mary Anne Hobbs said she'd be premiering a new Aphe
This is What Aphex Twin's "Syro" Looks Like
With Aphex Twin's forthcoming album Syro set to be released on September 23, we know you androids want to know what it'll look like. For those who were intrigued by the interesting tracklisting/laundry list of album costs seemingly printed right on the cover of the album, know that that is in fact what's printed right on the cover of the album.
Aphex Twin Opened Up About Kanye West Sampling "Avril 14th"
In the midst of a surprisingly flawless PR roll-out for Aphex Twin's first album in 13 years, Syro (which is due out September 26 on Warp), the usuall
Stream Rustie's "Green Language" Album Via This Awesome Interactive Video Game
You have to hand it to Warp; they've found some interesting ways to empower their artists for their forthcoming material. We've had the whole blimp /
Rustie ft. Danny Brown - "Attak"
These days, people have the "teaser" game twisted. You'll get a radio rip, then an official preview, then a lyric video, then a SoundCloud stream, the
Rustie ft. Danny Brown - "Attak"
This is the secret weapon. Rustie introduced his forthcoming Green Language with a huge return single, "Raptor," and this track with Danny Brown might
Hudson Mohawke Will Be Releasing an EP, "Chimes," in September
At the end of 2013, TNGHT let the world know that they'd be going on hiatus so we could get even more material. Their actual solo output has been sile
Rustie - "Raptor"
Well isn't this just the absolute highlight of recent weeks, if not the whole year. Rustie, da gawd, has come out of relative hiding and debuted a new
Oneohtrix Point Never - "Boring Angel"
Although some albums' greatness are immediately apparent, it's always something different when you can't quite figure out why you love an album. Oneoh