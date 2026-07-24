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Latest Stories
Music
Warpaint Reveal How to Keep an Indie-Rock Band Going for a Decade (Without Killing Each Other)
Jenny Lee Lindberg on Warpaint’s new album ‘Heads Up,’ decades-long friendship, and relinquishing control in the interest of good times.
Dana Droppo3582 days ago