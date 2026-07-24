Vladimir Putin

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President Joe Biden speaks at a podium with two U.S. flags in the background
Life

Biden Mistakenly Called Kamala Harris 'Vice President Trump' and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'President Putin'

The POTUS made the viral gaffes as he faces growing calls to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Joshua Espinoza744 days ago
Roman Abramovich Russian oligarch
Life

Canadian Government Plans to Seize $26 Million of Ex-Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Assets

The Canadian federal government is looking to target the assets of Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, by invoking a law that allows it to confiscate assets.

Louis Pavlakos1314 days ago
Joe Biden delivers remarks at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York
Life

Joe Biden Says Risk of Nuclear 'Armageddon' Highest Since Cuban Missile Crisis

On Thursday, President Joe Biden suggested that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is the highest it’s been since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Joe Price1388 days ago
Ben Stiller attends the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller and Sean Penn Have Been Permanently Banned From Entering Russia

On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn among other notable U.S. citizens have been permanently banned from entering Russia.

Joe Price1419 days ago
Russian President Putin photographed in 2022
Life

Russia Supplier Cuts Off Electricity Deliveries to Finland Amid NATO Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that a NATO application could potential harm the relationship between the two.

Brenton Blanchet1533 days ago
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Civilians being evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol
Life

Ukraine Evacuates Civilians from Steel Mill After Russia Unleashes 'Massive Bombardments'

More than 300 civilians were evacuated from a steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday, following an ongoing Russian assault at the plant.

Brad Callas1540 days ago
Vladimir Putin is pictured holding a microphone
Life

Putin Claims the West Is ‘Trying to Cancel’ Russia Like It Did J.K. Rowling, Author Responds

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reported to have referenced the 'Harry Potter' author in remarks this week about efforts to "cancel" the country.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen speaking at an event
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video Message on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Urges Putin to ‘Stop This War’

The actor and Republican political figure shared a nine-minute video message to "my dear Russian friends" via his social channels this week.

Trace William Cowen1591 days ago
Elon Musk standing with arms crossed
Life

Elon Musk Has Challenged Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for Ukraine (UPDATE)

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to “single combat” amid his military invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Price1595 days ago
President Joe Biden announces new economic actions against Russia in the Roosevelt Room
Life

Biden Has Banned U.S. Imports of Russian Diamonds, Vodka, and Seafood

President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil earlier this week, and now he’s ceasing U.S. imports of vodka, diamonds, and seafood from the country.

Joe Price1597 days ago
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Logo of Starbucks coffee is seen at Galeria Shopping and Entertainment Centre in Russia
Life

Starbucks, McDonald's, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola Suspend Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

On Tuesday, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola announced their plans to suspend business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Price1600 days ago
Getty photo of gas pumping
Life

U.S. Gas Prices Hit All-Time High as Biden Bans Russian Oil

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," President Biden said, aiming for "another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

Joe Price1601 days ago
Lindsey Graham photographed in 2019
Life

Sen. Lindsey Graham's Remarks About Vladimir Putin Assassination Criticized by Navy Seal Who Killed Osama Bin Laden

Sen. Lindsey Graham has faced backlash for his remarks about assassinating Vladimir Putin, even by the Navy Seal who killed Osama Bin Laden.

tara mahadevan1603 days ago
A member of the Ukrainian military gives instructions to women and children that fled fighting
Life

More Than 1 Million People Have Fled Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion, According to UN

In the week since Russia began its assault on Ukraine, more than one million people have already fled the Eastern European country's borders.

Brad Callas1604 days ago
Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Holocaust memorial bombing
Life

Zelensky Condemns Putin for Bombing Kyiv Holocaust Memorial Site: 'What Is the Point of Saying 'Never Again''

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out Vladimir Putin and the Russian military for bombing a prominent Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv.

Brad Callas1607 days ago
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference
Life

Trump Claims Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine ‘Would Never Have Happened’ if He Was Still President

Donald Trump delivered a boastful speech over the weekend, in which he called Russian president Vladimir Putin "smart" despite his decision to invade Ukraine.

Brenton Blanchet1609 days ago
attends the opening of The International Theological Symposium on The Priesthood
Life

Pope Francis Visits Russian Embassy to 'Express His Concern' Over War in Ukraine

Pope Francis visited the Russian Embassy to the Holy See this week, in an attempt to express his concern over Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine

Brad Callas1611 days ago

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