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Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Biden calls it a "war." Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
It’s been nearly impossible to find anyone able to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. And then there’s Pat Robertson.Brenton Blanchet
The new report, published Thursday, pulls from papers alleged to be leaked Kremlin documents. In the docs, Trump is described as "mentally unstable."Trace William Cowen
There are over 100 covid vaccines currently under development. Here's what to know about the potential vaccine and who could get it first.zfagenson