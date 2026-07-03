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President Joe Biden speaks at a podium with two U.S. flags in the background
Life

Biden Mistakenly Called Kamala Harris 'Vice President Trump' and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'President Putin'

The POTUS made the viral gaffes as he faces growing calls to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Joshua Espinoza735 days ago
Logo of Starbucks coffee is seen at Galeria Shopping and Entertainment Centre in Russia
Life

Starbucks, McDonald's, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola Suspend Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

On Tuesday, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola announced their plans to suspend business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Price1591 days ago
Kanye West and Putin are pictured
Music

Kanye Reportedly Plans to Meet With Putin, Stage Sunday Service in Russia—But Ye Rep Says It's Fabricated (UPDATE)

According to a report, Ye is planning to visit Moscow later this year. During the trip, he’s aiming to meet with Putin and stage Sunday Services.

Trace William Cowen1647 days ago
This is a picture of Vladimir Putin.
Life

A Bulgarian Psychic Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Become 'Lord of the World' 39 Years Ago

Baba Vanga predicted a Russian ruler would lead the world nearly 40 years ago.

jasmineg203042 days ago
vladimir putin
Life

Russian President Vladimir Putin Dismisses DOJ Investigations as 'Yelling and Hollering'

It seems like Putin isn't filing charges against Russian assets indicted by the DOJ anytime soon.

tara mahadevan3057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trump Allegedly Rigged Miss Universe Pageants, Established Russia Relationships in 2013

The nightmare continues with this latest revelation about Donald Trump's early relationship with Russia.

NoraGrayceOrosz3068 days ago
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Vietnam.
Life

Donald Trump Wants His Critics to Know That Russia Can Help

Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice some frustrations about how the world at large views Russia today.

juliarp3169 days ago
Sports

Vladimir Putin Thinks Sepp Blatter Deserves to Win a Nobel Prize

I wouldn't bet on it actually happening, though.

Jack Stanley4006 days ago
Style

Here's What Putin, Kim Jong-un, Obama and Other World Leaders Would Look like as Foosball Figures

Ever wondered what famous world leaders looked like as foosball figurines? Nope, us neither.

Lewis Scrafton4314 days ago

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