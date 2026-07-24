The website 82-0.com is getting an insane amount of buzz among basketball fans this week—and it’s more than justified.Matt Burke
Featured
Matt Kiatipis’ streetball videos are drawing millions of viewers on IG Reels and TikTok. He breaks down the rules behind his viral 1v1 games and his planned Hollywood takeover.Antonio Johri
JMSN's 2023 song "Soft Spot" found a new audience after going viral on TikTok and becoming a meme on Twitter. Now he's trying to see if he can crack the code again.Michael Gonik
Pop Culture
Remember The Pumpkin Dance, The Internet’s Favorite Halloween Meme? We Talked To The Dude Who Did It
Matt Geiler may be best known for his impromptu Halloween dance on a local news station in 2006, but Complex wanted to find out what else the multi-hyphenate creative has been up to since he busted his spooky moves.Stephanie Cuepo Wobby