Viral Video

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Latest Stories

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Sports

Knicks Fan Tries to Kiss Woman Right After She Resuscitated Him at Parade, Video Appears to Show

The viral clip showed a group of New Yorkers attempting to revive a man who passed out.

Joe Price36 days ago
Fabio Jackson.
Pop Culture

Fabio Jackson Goes Viral Again for Reacting to Another MJ Impersonator

The 32-year-old Michael Jackson lookalike has been getting a lot of attention as of late for his positive reactions to fellow King of Pop impersonators.

Alex Ocho37 days ago

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