Liner Notes

Liner Notes is a Complex series where we peel back the layers on the albums we love, diving deep on each project's collaborators, lyrics, fun facts, and more. Many times, these albums are available in exclusive vinyl variants, which we explore in each article (and its accompanying shortform video series).

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Shrek 2 soundtrack
Music

The Legendary 'Shrek 2' Soundtrack Is Finally Available on Vinyl: Liner Notes

After 20 years, the iconic 'Shrek 2' soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl, so we're diving deep on it for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'

Eric Skelton350 days ago
Big Sean
Music

A Deep Dive on Big Sean's 'Dark Sky Paradise': Liner Notes

On this week’s edition of ‘Liner Notes,’ we’re diving deep on Big Sean's 2015 album ‘Dark Sky Paradise,’ which is now available in special edition clear vinyl for its 10-year anniversary.

Eric Skelton360 days ago
Lil Wayne
Music

Why Lil Wayne’s ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Is a Classic Mixtape

On this week’s edition of ‘Liner Notes,’ we’re diving deep on Lil Wayne’s 2011 tape ‘Sorry 4 The Wait,’ which is finally available on vinyl.

Eric Skelton379 days ago
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Music

Liner Notes: A Deep Dive on Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'I Said I Loved You First'

We’re peeling back the layers on Selena and Benny’s collab album, ‘I Said I Loved You First,’ which is available now in a special blue clearwater vinyl pressing.

Eric Skelton401 days ago

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