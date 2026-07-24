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J. Cole's '2014 Forest Hills Drive' is one of the best rap albums of the 21st century. Take the quiz and find out how well you really know the album.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
One year after its release, we break down the genius of Doechii's Grammy-winning mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' on this week's edition of Liner Notes.Eric Skelton
On this week’s edition of Liner Notes, we’re diving deep on Juice WRLD’s 2020 posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die,' which has been re-released on 5-year anniversary vinyl.Eric Skelton
Reneé Rapp's new album 'Bite Me' has been pressed on special grape vinyl, so we're diving deep on the lore behind the project for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'Eric Skelton