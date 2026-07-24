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Carlos King Spills All The Reality True Crime Tea in New Series
Pop Culture

Carlos King Spills All the Reality True Crime Tea in New Series

'My background in reality TV has allowed me to see reality stars as human beings,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo312 days ago
Robert DeNiro arrives at the New York Premiere of 'Amsterdam'
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Eyeing First Starring TV Role With Netflix's 'Zero Day'

The limited series is in development with writers/executive producers Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. It would mark De Niro's first regular TV role.

Joshua Espinoza1334 days ago
Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Will Venture Into TV Acting With Amazon's 'Just Cause'

Scarlett Johansson will executive produce and star in 'Just Cause,' a limited series for Prime Video based on the novel of the same name by John Katzenbach.

Jose Martinez1336 days ago
Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner'
Pop Culture

Amazon Developing 'Blade Runner' Limited Series

Ridley Scott's 'Blade Runner' is getting its own limited series on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming giant announcing 'Blade Runner 2099.'

Brad Callas1409 days ago
Natalie Portman discusses "Lucy in the Sky" with the Build Series at Build Studio.
Pop Culture

'Lady in the Lake' With Natalie Portman Temporarily Halted Baltimore Production, Threat Reports Disputed (UPDATE)

Police are now saying that an investigation into the alleged threats revealed that initial statements regarding the situation were inaccurate.

Jose Martinez1427 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'Mike,' Hulu's Limited Series About the Life of Mike Tyson Starring Trevante Rhodes

Hulu debuted a new trailer for 'Mike,' a limited series starring Trevante Rhodes as the controversial former heavyweight champion of the world.

Daniel Barna1467 days ago
Andrew Garfield photographed at Tony Awards
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield to Play Billionaire Richard Branson in 'Hot Air' Limited Series About Virgin Airways

Andrew Garfield is slated to play British billionaire Richard Branson in the new limited series 'Hot Air,' which follows the story of the Virgin Airways scandal

tara mahadevan1472 days ago
Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Ambulance"
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa to Write, Executive Produce, and Star in Historical Drama Series 'Chief of War' at Apple

Jason Momoa is set to write, executive produce, and star in a limited historical drama series that will take place in Hawaii, Deadline reports.

Abel Shifferaw1574 days ago
Rosario Dawson stars in 'DMZ' for HBO new trailer has arrived.
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for HBO Max's 'DMZ' Limited Series Starring Rosario Dawson

HBO on Monday released the first official trailer for 'DMZ,' a new HBO Max limited series starring Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, and others.

Brad Callas1602 days ago
Quentin Tarantino speaks at Secret Network panel discussion during NFT.NYC
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Reportedly in Talks to Direct Episodes of 'Justified' Limited Series

Sources say the Oscar-winning filmmaker will helm one or two episodes of 'Justified: City Primeval,' a limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.

Joshua Espinoza1613 days ago
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Sofia Vergara poses for photos at 'America'
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara to Star as Notorious Drug Lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series

Sofia Vergara will portray notorious Colombian drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in a six-episode Netflix limited series. She will also serve as executive producer.

Jose Martinez1726 days ago
Oscar
Pop Culture

HBO Shares 'Scenes From a Marriage' Trailer f/ Oscar Isaac and Jess Chastain

The trailer follows both Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain—starring as Jonathan and Mira—in the adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries.

Brenton Blanchet1804 days ago
This is a photo of Jamie Foxx
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in Martin Scorsese-Produced Limited Series

After hinting such a project for years, Jamie Foxx is set to take on the role of Mike Tyson for a new limited series executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Joe Price1952 days ago

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