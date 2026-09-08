Chris Danforth (Inactive) Portrait

Chris Danforth (Inactive)

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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Lifetime Collective Stays Breezy for Spring/Summer 2015

Lifetime Collective shows us what is in the works for 2015 through a set of clean images.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4453 days ago
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The Best Men's Style Brands of 2014 (So Far)

For a multitude of reasons and accomplishments, these are the brands that have been killing it this year.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4467 days ago

Maybe There Is More to Lululemon Than Yoga Pants After All

Fahim Kassam works with Vancouver-based athleticwear company Lululemon to produce a top-tier photo set.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4473 days ago
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The Party Upstairs: How Canada Is Giving the USA a Run for Its Money in Streetwear

Canada's streetwear culture has been on a meteoric rise in the past few years.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4510 days ago

Nocturnal Workshop Updates Its Online Shop With 3M Goodies

Nocturnal Workshop blends classic silhouettes with 3M material across a new range of accessories.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4522 days ago
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Vancouver's Neighbour Highlights Superior Gear From Our Legacy, Acne, and More for Its Spring 2014 Lookbook

Our Legacy, Christopher Raeburn, Acne and more are included in these latest images from Neighbour

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4523 days ago

Public School Visits the Cloisters for a Refined Look at Its Spring/Summer 2014 Collection

Acclaimed New York City-based fashion label presents a refined vision for this season.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4525 days ago
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Muttonhead's S/S 2014 Collection Is All About Stylish Clothes for the Great Outdoors

Canadian unisex sportswear label Muttonhead once again takes to the outdoors for its latest lookbook.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4527 days ago
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Raised by Wolves, Ace Trucks, and Paradise Wheels Collaborate to Release Skate Equipment

Raised by Wolves teams up with Ace Trucks and Paradise Wheels on a collection of core skate equipment.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4537 days ago
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Needs/Wants Drops an Asymmetric Varsity Jacket in the Best Colorway Yet

Needs/Wants drops another colorway in its signature asymmetrical varsity jacket.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4542 days ago
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Levi's Vintage Clothing Reissues the Denim Tuxedo Originally Made for Bing Crosby

Levi's Vintage Clothing made a replica of the denim tuxedo originally made for Bing Crosby.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4546 days ago
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Meet the Photographers Who Are Putting Toronto's Streetwear Scene on the Map

Photographers Visionelie, Jayscale and Appalledq Risk Life and Limb to Get the right Shot in Toronto

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4549 days ago

This New Imagery from MMVIII is Literally So Fly

MMVIII takes animal prints to another level.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4559 days ago
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Jacket Required Highlights a Grip of Dope Labels in Its New Fall/Winter 2014 Editorial

Cav Empt, RASCALS and Deus Ex Machina are all in here.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4560 days ago
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Needs/Wants Is Dropping the Only Extra-Long Flannel Shirt You'll Need and Want

A nice addition to your Needs/Wants varsity jacket.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4581 days ago

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