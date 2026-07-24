Uzo Aduba

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

The World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's feature film "Lightyear" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California
Pop Culture

Same Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Leads to Ban in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and More

The brief same-sex kiss scene involves Buzz Lightyear’s space ranger partner, a character named Alisha voiced by 'Orange Is the New Black’ star Uzo Aduba.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1503 days ago
Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Hosting All-Black 'Friends' Reading f/ Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, and More

The reading will star Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Bathe as they reenact a Season 3 episode.

Xavier Hamilton2132 days ago
chance the rapper
Pop Culture

Chance the Rapper Will Co-Executive Produce and Contribute Music to ‘Steven Universe: The Movie’

Cartoon Network revealed that the upcoming project will be a musical featuring a choir of talent including Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Uzo Aduba, and more.

Hannah Lifshutz2599 days ago
Orange is the new black sequel
Pop Culture

'Orange Is the New Black' Could Be Getting a Sequel

The forthcoming seventh season of the prison drama will be the last.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2815 days ago
'Orange Is the New Black" Cast
Pop Culture

'Orange Is the New Black' Cast Announce That Series Is Coming to an End

The forthcoming seventh season will be the last.

Joshua Espinoza2838 days ago
Advertisement
Crazy Eyes OITNB Season 6
Pop Culture

'Orange Is the New Black' Inmates Head to Max Prison in Season 6 Trailer

In season 6 of the hit Netflix show, the women of 'OITNB' find themselves forming new alliances and adjusting to life in their new home: a maximum security prison.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2938 days ago
anderson
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson to Star in Netflix Film About the Chicago Rap Scene

Anthony Anderson will be play a leading role in "Beats," a Netflix film about the rap scene in the South Side of Chicago. Dreezy, Dave East, and Uzo Aduba, will also appear in the film.

Victoria L. Johnson2968 days ago
This is a photo of Uzo Aduba.
Pop Culture

Celebrities Share #WhyWeWearBlack Ahead of the Golden Globes

Uzo Aduba, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and more say #TimesUp.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3121 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App