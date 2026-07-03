Clark Atlanta University

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'Rap Life Atlanta'
Music

Watch Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk Takeover Clark Atlanta University for Apple Music's Rap Life Live

This installment of Apple Music's 'Rap Life' uses Clark Atlanta’s campus as the stage for chart-topping acts to perform some of their biggest hits.

Xavier Hamilton1884 days ago
Police tape
Life

Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead, Roommate Named as 1 of 2 Suspects (UPDATE)

Atlanta authorities found Alexis Crawford's body Friday, more than one week after she went missing.

Joshua Espinoza2443 days ago

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