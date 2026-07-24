Ultimate Rap League

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Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attends a voter mobilization event
Music

Joe Biden Joins Forces with Ultimate Rap League to Explain Why Voting Is Important

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris partnered with the Ultimate Rap League (URL) to create the Ultimate Rap League Biden GOTV (Get Out the Vote) Battle Rap.

Xavier Hamilton2112 days ago
URL Ultimate Madness Tournament Round 2
Music

Before NOME X, Watch MCs Face Off at URL’s Ultimate Madness Rap Battle on Caffeine

After a one-week hiatus, the Ultimate Madness tournament is returning this weekend to deliver raw, gritty lyricism from some of the fiercest MCs on the scene. 

Amber McKynzie2234 days ago

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