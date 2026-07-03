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Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy Says He’s Rap’s First Professor, But Rappers Have Been Teaching for Years

Soulja Boy made the claim in a new trailer for his upcoming Rapper University livestreaming series.

Alex Ocho33 days ago

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