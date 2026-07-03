“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man"— these are the richest rappers alive today who are businesses, man.Seb Young
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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"Seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal," Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
Gollin has become known for his embellished Vans, and has been co-signed by stars like Drake and Kai Cenat.Mike DeStefano