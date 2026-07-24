Ufc 249

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ufc 249 canceled
Sports

Dana White Says UFC 249 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

White said it was canceled after he got a call from ESPN and Disney.

Jose Martinez2298 days ago
ufc private island
Sports

Dana White Says He's in the Process of Getting Private Island for UFC Fights (UPDATE)

White told TMZ Sports that he's "a day or two away from securing" the deal.

Abel Shifferaw2301 days ago

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