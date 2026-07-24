Tyre Nichols

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It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.
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Union Los Angeles Launches Skate Deck Designed by Sheila Bridges to Benefit Tyre Nichols Skate Park

The limited edition skate deck will see proceeds being put toward the Tyre Nichols Skate Park in Sacramento, California.

Trace William Cowen1146 days ago
tyre nichols pictured in news report
Life

Tyre Nichols’ Family Files $550 Million Lawsuit Over Fatal Memphis Police Beating

As detailed in the newly announced lawsuit, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was the victim of "a gruesome, barbaric display of police brutality" in Memphis.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago
Tyre Nichols memorial is seen
Life

Tyre Nichols’ Family and Lawyers Say Top Cop at Scene ‘Cowardly’ Avoided Accountability by Retiring

In a statement, two attorneys representing Tyre Nichols' family called out the Memphis Police Department for allowing the retirement of Lt. Dewayne Smith.

Trace William Cowen1223 days ago
People gather outside Moynihan Train Hall while protesting the death of Tyre Nichols
Life

Fired EMT Says Memphis Police Were 'Impeding Patient Care' of Tyre Nichols

Former Memphis Fire Department EMT Robert Long made the claim during his testimony Friday, nearly two months after Nichols' fatal police beating.

Joshua Espinoza1239 days ago
Tyre Nichols news story thumbnail
Life

Memphis Cops Plead Not Guilty to Murder Over Death of Tyre Nichols

The violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was caught on video, with five officers who were allegedly involved later fired following an investigation.

Trace William Cowen1254 days ago
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Photograph of Tyre Nichols RIP signs
Life

Tyre Nichols’ Family Urges United Nations to Act on Police Violence

Tyre Nichols' family filed an appeal with the United Nations, asking the intergovernmental organization to urgently act on police violence in the U.S.

taramhdvn1261 days ago
A photo of Tyre Nichols is positioned prior to a press conference
Life

Sixth Memphis Officer Involved in Deadly Beating of Tyre Nichols Relieved of Duty (UPDATE)

Memphis police have confirmed that a sixth officer involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired following the release of bodycam footage.

Joe Price1272 days ago

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