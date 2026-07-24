It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.Aaron C. Mansfield
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After contract negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill came to a standstill, the star wide receiver has been traded to Miami.Brad Callas
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