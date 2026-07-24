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What a difference five years can make. It was in 2008 when The Enemy of Evol Intent really started getting his feet wet with his then-side project Trekhrisd
Yes, it's that time again. Another healthy dose of the reworks that have soundtracked our week. From 120 reworks of new Drake tracks, moombahton edits of Sean Paul, and other epic, bass-fueled treats. No rest for the wicked, nor the androids (you know, because we don't need to write sleep into our programming).khrisd
Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.khrisd
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.khrisd