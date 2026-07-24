Treasure Fingers

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Yes, it's that time again. Another healthy dose of the reworks that have soundtracked our week. From 120 reworks of new Drake tracks, moombahton edits of Sean Paul, and other epic, bass-fueled treats. No rest for the wicked, nor the androids (you know, because we don't need to write sleep into our programming).
khrisd
Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.
khrisd
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Treasure Fingers (credit: Yen Nguyen)
Music

Premiere: Treasure Fingers Links With Newcomers 1-900 Bangkok For Club Weapon "Candy"

Keep an eye out for the full release when it drops this Friday (August 18).

James Keith3265 days ago
treasure fingers nocturnal wonderland mix
Music

Listen to Treasure Fingers' Nocturnal Wonderland Mix

The one like Treasure Fingers has been on a serious burn this year, dropping gem after gem after gem, both with his original work and his remix select

khrisd4347 days ago
treasure fingers bosco names
Music

Treasure Fingers & BOSCO - "Names"

(Brittany) BOSCO is one of those vocalists I've been a fan of for a bit, so to see this ATL siren hop on a cut from fellow ATLien Treasure Fingers for

khrisd4389 days ago
honey dip eyes everywhere
Music

PREMIERE: Treasure Fingers - “Honey Dip (Eyes Everywhere Remix)”

Why I love to see is when artists I rock with start getting more recognition. Eyes Everywhere has been on my radar for a little bit, and not only have

khrisd4399 days ago
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Treasure Fingers - "Honey Dip"

Dear lord this new Treasure Fingers single is fire. Like I'm personally on some wow shit, to be completely honest. He's a longtime favorite of DAD and

brenttactic4406 days ago
motez own up
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Motez - "Own Up (Treasure Fingers Remix)"

DAD favorite and Atlanta's own Treasure Fingers is one of those dudes who could probably go through any number of alias or style changes and still com

jakel4412 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Vice ft. Mike Taylor - "World Is Our Playground (Treasure Fingers Remix)"

Ultra Music isn't messing about. Due out on June 10 is a remix pack for Vice's "World Is Our Playground" single, and featured on it is a monster of a

khrisd4436 days ago
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Anna Lunoe & Treasure Fingers - "Bad MF"

Maybe one of the most intriguing developments of the past decade has been the slow evolution of Treasure Fingers from blog house world champion to tec

marcuskdowling4512 days ago
DYWT
Music

Treasure Fingers & The Knocks - "DYWT"

If you are anywhere other than California, Hawaii, or a desert right now, there is a good chance you could use a little bit of warmth right about now.

xaviermafe4581 days ago
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Music

Katy Perry - "Roar (Treasure Fingers Remix)"

Wait a second, Treasure Fingers netted himself an official remix of Katy Perry's "Roar," and it's available for free?! What is this, Christmas? Treasu

khrisd4691 days ago
knocks treasure fingers my body
Music

Treasure Fingers & The Knocks - "My Body"

In preparation for the release of their new album (they posted yesterday that they had just finished the last mix), The Knocks dropped a new tune with

tyler-d4727 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.

khrisd4823 days ago
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Music

15 EDM Producers That You Didn't Know Made Drum & Bass

Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no one

androids4891 days ago

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