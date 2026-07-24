Travis & Elzzz

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travis and elzzz dublin rap duo
Music

Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’

The 8-track mixtape, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the brothers-in-rhyme reflect on their journey thus far—from

Ezra Olaoya1285 days ago

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