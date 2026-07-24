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Person wearing black pants with white lettering and black slippers featuring skeletal designs.
Style

OM New York and Trapstar Collaborative Clog: How to Buy on Complex Shop

Trapstar London has teamed up with OM New York for a collaborative clog featuring a skeleton design.

Joe Price91 days ago
brigade fall 2024
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Nike x Nigo, ASAP Rocky x Puma, and More

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70, Gentle Monster x Tekken 8, JiyongKim x Clarks Wallabee Cup, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park666 days ago
Style

Trapstar Drops The Mic With Second Fall/Winter 2023 Release

Incorporating luxury finishes to ensure every garment feels like an inner-city uniform.

Sanj Patel997 days ago
Style

Trapstar Reveals Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Tailored For London’s Icy Streets

Showcasing the brand’s commitment to authentic representation.

Sanj Patel1031 days ago
trapstar june drop collection lead
Style

Trapstar Unloads Refreshed Staples, New Colourways In Latest Drop

Comprising a range of updated fan favourites, the brand’s new Spring/Summer collection includes its popular “Decoded Chenille” motif across matching hoodie-shor

Sanj Patel1503 days ago
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Style

Trapstar Spotlights The ‘Irongate T-Fleece’ In Latest Drop

Trapstar has recently unveiled its latest range, once again delivering a selection of sought-after wears in its signature hip-hop aesthetic. 

Sanj Patel1730 days ago
dave-trapstar-lead
Style

Dave Links Up With Trapstar For 'Elements' Capsule Collection

With his long-awaited sophomore album set to drop later this week, South London rapper Dave has unveiled a limited-edition capsule of garments with UK street...

Sanj Patel1830 days ago
don toliver
Music

Don Toliver's Debut Album 'Heaven or Hell' Gets the ChopNotSlop Treatment

Houston artist Don Toliver released his debut album in March, and now it's been christened with the official ChopNotSlop treatment.

tara mahadevan2289 days ago
trapstar street fighter
Style

Trapstar Taps 'Street Fighter II' For A Limited Edition Capsule Collection

Earlier this week, Trapstar hosted and live-streamed a 'Street Fighter II' tournament at The Soho Hotel to usher in their limited edition 'Street Fighter II' capsule collection. 

Sam Cole2899 days ago
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trapstar tupac shakur t shirt
Style

Trapstar Collaborates With 2Pac's Estate to Honor Rapper's Legacy

Trapstar's new 2Pac collection features tees, sweats, and accessories that honor the late rapper's legacy.

Alessandra Maldonado2961 days ago
puma trapstar football header
Style

Trapstar and PUMA for Fall '18 Brings an Elevated Style to Football

PUMA and Trapstar launch football inspired collection for Fall '18

Sam Cole3183 days ago
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Sneakers

Trapstar Is Making Some Noise With Its Latest Puma Collaboration

London streetwear brand Trapstar hooked back up with Puma for another sneaker collaboration on the Disc Blaze and it drops globally this weekend.

Riley Jones3713 days ago
Sneakers

How Trapstar's Puma Collaboration Is Spreading London Culture to the World

We spoke to the brand's creative director, Mike Trapstar, about getting to design his own pair of Puma sneakers and more.

Matt Welty3888 days ago
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