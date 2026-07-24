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A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
For their latest drop, Trapstar has teamed up with Iceberg History for a new limited-edition capsule collection, featuring jumpers, tees, a jeans suit, and acceP Gambino
Trapstar’s growth in recent years has been massive and, although born and raised in London and the UK, now has its sights set on the rest of the world.James Keith
In 2011, Mikey Trapstar, Lee, and Will—founders of British streetwear brand Trapstar—were asked by Roc Nation's Jay Brown and Ty Ty to stop by a studio in Lon..Karizza Sanchez