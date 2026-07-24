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What are the Brooklyn Nets going to do with Kyrie Irving? Could they actually trade him? And if so, what might a deal look like? We broke it down.Adam Caparell
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and we came up with five trades we'd like to see before teams are forbiden from swapping players. Melo to the Cavs? YesComplex Sports
Carmelo Anthony's time in New York is running out. Here are a bunch of ESPN Trade Machine-approved deals to get Carmelo out of Madison Square Garden.Adam Caparell
Five NBA trades that need to happen, even if GMs are scared of the consequences.Maurice Peebles