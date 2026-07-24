Trade Proposals

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LeBron James and Paul George square off during the 2020 regular season
Sports

Paul George Sheds Light on 2017 Trade That Nearly Landed Him in Cleveland With LeBron James

Paul George spoke about how he nearly joined forces with LeBron James in 2017, before the Indiana Pacers pulled the plug on the massive trade.

Brad Callas1216 days ago
Paul George
Sports

Someone Started a Petition To Make Paul George Play Overseas After Another Rough Playoff Performance

A fan started a petition to trade Paul George overseas after the six-time All-Star had a(nother) rough playoff outing during Sunday's Game 4 against Dallas.

Gavin Evans2162 days ago
Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets
Sports

Knicks Reportedly Declined Chris Paul Trade Offer

The temperature appears to be cold for Chris Paul.

Xavier Hamilton2593 days ago
Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands for the national anthem
Sports

Pelicans Have Been in Talks With New York and L.A. Teams for Possible Multiteam Anthony Davis Deal (UPDATE)

New Orleans' newly hired executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, doesn't believe one team has enough.

Xavier Hamilton2602 days ago
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media
Sports

Adam Silver Prefers Trade Talks to Be 'Handled Behind Closed Doors'

The league's commissioner shared his thoughts on high-profile players openly expressing their desire to leave an organization.

Xavier Hamilton2715 days ago
Advertisement
anthony davis speaks
Sports

Anthony Davis Explains Why He Wants Out of New Orleans

Anthony Davis told the press that he didn't want his trade request to go public.

Alex Galbraith2731 days ago
anthony davis
Sports

New Orleans Reportedly Ignoring Lakers' Calls in Anthony Davis Trade Talks (UPDATE)

The Pelicans front office is reportedly not taking L.A.'s calls.

Alex Galbraith2732 days ago
J.R. Smith
Sports

J.R. Smith Hopes the Cavs Trade Him, and Who Can Blame Him?

J.R. Smith told reporters on Wednesday he wants the Cavs to trade him. With all the crap going on with the Cavs right now, we can't blame him for wanting out.

countcenci2823 days ago
Russell Westbrook
Sports

Russell Westbrook Gives Fan His Sneaker for Some Pizza, Doesn't Get the Pizza

Russell Westbrook tried to negotiate for some pizza before Sunday's game against the Suns. "I actually came out on the very low end of the trade," he recalled.

countcenci2826 days ago
James Harden, Jimmy Butler
Sports

Heat Reopen Jimmy Butler Trade Talks After Wolves Fail to Move on Rockets' Offer

The Wolves are nonplussed at the draft-heavy Houston offer for Jimmy Butler, and now the Heat have re-entered the fray for the wing's services this season.

countcenci2829 days ago
Advertisement
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Jimmy Butler Invites Boos From Timberwolves Fans: 'Please Come on With It'

Jimmy Butler expects boos from Timberwolves fans during their opening game of the season in Minnesota. In fact, he says it'll motivate him on the court.

countcenci2840 days ago
Tom Thibodeau, Pat Riley
Sports

Pat Riley Allegedly Called Tom Thibodeau a Motherf*cker for Requesting More Draft Picks for Jimmy Butler

During negotiations for Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley and Tom Thibodeau thought they had struck a deal. But a last-minute ask by Thibs was too much for Pat Riley.

countcenci2843 days ago
Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Butler
Sports

Report: Jimmy Butler May Still Return to the Timberwolves

The Miami Heat are working around the clock in an effort to acquire All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler. But Minnesota's demands might be too much to make it happen.

countcenci2851 days ago
Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler
Sports

Timberwolves Coach Tom Thibodeau Reportedly 'Not Giving Up' on Jimmy Butler Rejoining Team

Tom Thibodeau tried to get Jimmy Butler to stay with the Timberwolves again on Monday, but now that JB's got the owner Glen Taylor on his side, chaos reigns.

countcenci2860 days ago
Gene Sweeney Jr.
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Joining Hawks in Rumored Trade

Reports have surfaced regarding a potential trade that would reportedly send Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.

Mike DeStefano2929 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App