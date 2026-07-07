Proposal

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Photo of Nia Love and ChrisGoneCrazy.
Pop Culture

Watch Streamer ChrisGoneCrazy Propose to Nia Love at Streamer University

After accepting an award for “Best In Room Content" onstage, ChrisGoneCrazy popped the question with help from Kai.

Jose Martinez6 hours ago
A packed soccer stadium with fans in orange and red seats, overlooking the field. Overcast sky visible in the background.
Sports

Woman Proposes to Boyfriend During Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup Match

The surprise proposal took place in the stands as Dutch fans celebrated a memorable World Cup day in Kansas City.

Mark Elibert24 days ago

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