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Life

Black 'Top Chef' Alum's New Restaurant Vandalized by Racists in North Carolina

The perpetrators allegedly shut off the power of Asheville restaurant Good Hot Fish before leaving a racist sticker on its front door.

Jaelani Turner-Williams896 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Padma Lakshmi Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Padma Lakshmi takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

Jackson Connor3474 days ago

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