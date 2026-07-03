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Latest Stories

Stefon Diggs, in a gray suit and black tie, is walking outside with a woman in the background.
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Speaks Out, Claims He Allegedly Mistreated One of His Children’s Mothers

Jamila Adams shared an emotional video message after Diggs was found not guilty in his assault trial.

Mark Elibert67 days ago
Professional football wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026, following the first day of his assault trial.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty in Assault, Strangulation of Former Chef, Wipes Away Tears in Court

Diggs was visibly emotional as the jury found him not guilty on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Joe Price74 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Stefon Diggs attends the Practice and Press Conferences during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Ex-Chef Testifies in Assault Trial, Says They Had Sexual Relationship Before Hiring

The athlete's former chef called their relationship "complicated" while testifying about her alleged assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams75 days ago
E-40 and Chef Boy
Music

E-40 Drops Video for New Single "Pesos" f/ Chef Boy From Upcoming Album 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2'

The Bay Area rapper releases his first track of 2026, previewing 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2' with a DJAYCP-produced collaboration.

Andrew White169 days ago
Stefon Diggs with braided hair wearing a black coat stands against a white background with black and red text.
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Alleges He Choked and Slapped Her Over Salary Dispute

The Patriots star was charged on Tuesday with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
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Teyana Taylor Tells Oscar Isaac That She's in Culinary School to Become a Chef
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Tells Oscar Isaac She’s in Culinary School to Become a Chef

'Culinary school and working with PTA really geared me up,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
foodwithbearhands/Instagram
Pop Culture

TikTok Chef Michael Duarte Fatally Shot by Sheriff's Deputy After Allegedly Threatening Cops

The Texas food influencer posted content under handle @foodwithbearhands.

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
Left: Cardi B with long blonde hair and a bandana smiles outdoors. Right: Stefon Diggs in an orange jacket poses indoors.
Music

Cardi B Jokingly Says Stefon Diggs Should Marry Her Because Her Cooking 'Tastes So Good'

The rapper, who is in divorce proceedings with Offset, is currently expecting a child with the NFL star.

Alex Ocho299 days ago
iLoveMakonnen.
Music

iLoveMakonnen Addresses Viral Video of Him Working in Kitchen: ‘Why Are You Shaming Me’

"Everyone shared the clip, but nobody reached out to hear the story behind it."

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
Rachael Ray.
Pop Culture

Rachael Ray, 56, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Amid Health Concerns

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray stepped out with her husband John Cusimano

Effie Orfanides400 days ago
Text on a black background: "A Curated Culinary Experience, Chef's Remix with Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Guest Performer Mario." Complex logo in the corner.
Pop Culture

Chef’s Remix with Chef Kwame Onwuachi Makes Its First Stop in D.C

The culinary mastermind behind New York’s Tatiana’s and D.C’s Dōgon is helping to bring this exclusive event to D.C. This content and event are both sponsored.

Dan Adu-Gyamfi423 days ago
Screengrab
Pop Culture

Druski Praised by Gordon Ramsay for Making 'Good' Lobster Ravioli

Druski's take on Ramsay's lobster ravioli won a 'Hell's Kitchen' challenge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams546 days ago
dominic sessa and anthony bourdain
Pop Culture

Dominic Sessa Set to Portray Anthony Bourdain in A24 Biopic ‘Tony’

Sessa made his acting debut in the Academy Award-nominated 'The Holdovers.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams704 days ago
Music

Quavo Releases 'Huncho Farms Cookbook' for Thanksgiving

The launch marked the debut of Quavo's Huncho Farms initiative.

Jaelani Turner-Williams970 days ago
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Life

Obamas Mourn ‘Beloved Part of Our Family’ Tafari Campbell, Personal Chef Who Drowned on Martha’s Vineyard

"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House—creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the Obamas wrote of 45-year-old Campbell.

Starr Savoy1090 days ago
toronto skyline with cn tower to left
Life

Toronto Chef Charged For Selling Lethal Poison Internationally Used for Suicides

Police arrested a chef from the Greater Toronto Area for allegedly selling sodium nitrite, a lethal poison that was also legal, after two people were found dead

Louis Pavlakos1172 days ago
Claima Stories new season screenshot
Life

‘Claima Stories’ Returns With New Season Featuring Interview With Douglass Williams

The reliably great podcast series returns for its fourth season with a new episode detailing the journey of acclaimed chef Douglass Williams.

Trace William Cowen1222 days ago

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