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You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.
khrisd

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Manu Dia
Music

Premiere: Spanish Producer Manu Dia Shares "Stranger" In All Its Twinkling, Optimistic Glory

According to Manu, the track "represents the start of a journey through sound and the ever-evolving, ever-changing flow of life."

James Keith2599 days ago
Tokimonsta
Music

Premiere: TOKiMONSTA Shares Smooth New Track "No Way" f/ Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp, and Ambré

"No Way" is off TOKiMONSTA's upcoming album 'Lune Rouge.'

edwinortiz3243 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Drums Share Official Remix of "There Is Nothing Left" by TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA's remix for The Drums' “There Is Nothing Left” is nothign short of massive.

jessielmorris4022 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

In-Ride Sessions: TOKiMONSTA Remixes Lupe Fiasco's "Superstar"

It's never too late to remix a hit.

Brian Shoaf4252 days ago
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jessie ware remixed
Music

Listen to Five New Remixes of Jessie Ware's "Keep On Lying"

This past week, Red Bull dropped one new remix of Jessie Ware's "Keep On Lying" every work day for their Jessie Ware: Remixed project. Five remixers,

khrisd4269 days ago
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Music

Watch TOKiMONSTA's 2014 Red Bull Music Academy Tokyo Lecture

Red Bull Music Academy lectures are some of the best things about being a fan of electronic music; for an hour (or longer), some of the most important

khrisd4286 days ago
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Music

TOKiMONSTA ft. Arama - "Drive"

From what has been heard to-date from TOKiMONSTA's DESIDERIUM, which will be released via her new Young Art imprint on September 23, it's either one (or all) of these three things: (a) journey through bass-laden rhythm and blues guided by tonalities and feels, (b) a sensual tantric massage of the zeitgeist, or (c) a sexy sonic lap dance in the lo-fi champagne rooms of our collective souls. No matter how you feel about what's been released

marcuskdowling4337 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to TOKiMONSTA's "Drive" f/ Arama

"Desiderium" is out Sept. 23.

Christine Werthman4337 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

TOKiMONSTA ft. Anderson Paak - "Realla"

If looking for a story that says everything right about everything progressive and modern in mainstream culture, the rise to global stardom of TOKiMON

marcuskdowling4365 days ago
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Music

TOKiMONSTA ft. Anderson Paak - "Realla"

Last year, TOKiMONSTA releasing her last album Half Shadows via Ultra Music was a surprise. The long-standing EDM empire has been making moves into th

khrisd4392 days ago
iou remixed by tokimonsta
Music

TOKiMONSTA Remixed Kilo Kish's "IOU" For a Crowd-Sourced H&M Commercial

By steadfastly maintaining a high level of consistency in her productions and those tracks getting top-tier placements, Korean-American producer TOKiMONSTA is having an incredible 2014. Add to the list of her plaudits her latest remix for New York-based and Odd Future-affiliated vocalist Kilo Kish's "IOU" being the centerpiece of an advertising campaign for clothier H&M.

marcuskdowling4442 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: TOKiMONSTA - "Soul To Seoul (Part 2)"

They say that the eyes are the windows of the soul, and in the Maker Studios-produced video for TOKiMONSTA's "Soul To Seoul," we catch a glimpse of th

khrisd4448 days ago
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Music

Tinashe ft. ScHoolboy Q - "2 On (TOKiMONSTA Remix)"

Korean-American lo-fi bass producer TOKiMONSTA is set to blow on a whole other level. When Do Androids Dance spoke with Kito and Reija Lee, we learned

marcuskdowling4500 days ago
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Music

TOKiMONSTA on the Beauty of a Bedroom Studio

Shouts to RBMA for this look at what you can do with a proper bedroom setup. TOKiMONSTA lives the "less is more" ethos, using her home studio to creat

khrisd4635 days ago
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TOKiMONSTA - "Garlic Hearts"

Earlier this year, TOKiMONSTA released an impressive album for Ultra Music, Half Shadows. It was a solid piece of work, highlighting what's made her a

khrisd4696 days ago

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