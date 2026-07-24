TJ Miller

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TJ Miller
Pop Culture

T.J. Miller Allegedly Got Drunk and Called in a Fake Bomb Threat

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. Wut?

Julia Reiss3028 days ago
TJ Miller
Pop Culture

How 'Silicon Valley' Dealt With TJ Miller's Character Erlich Bachman in Season 5

The writers didn't hold back in the season five premiere of the HBO comedy.

Joe Price3043 days ago
Zak Penn, Tye Sheridan, Ernest Cline, and Steven Spielberg at the premiere of 'Ready Player One.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Early Reaction to Steven Spielberg's New Movie 'Ready Player One'

Early reaction to Steven Spielberg's newest flick 'Ready Player One' is out after the movie was screened at SXSW.

Gavin Evans3057 days ago
T.J. Miller
Pop Culture

T.J. Miller Reportedly Arrested for Slapping Uber Driver During Argument About Trump

T.J. Miller was reportedly arrested Friday morning after an alleged altercation with a driver about Trump.

Trace William Cowen3515 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Gives Some Truly Terrible Advice in the Predictably NSFW "Dear Deadpool"

Who better to deliver atrocious advice than the notorious Merc with a (Filthy) Mouth?

Trace William Cowen3806 days ago

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