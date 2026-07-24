Tish Cyrus

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Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s AE Ad Called ‘Missed Opportunity’ to Use Cyrus Women

A TikToker said American Eagle missed a chance to use the Cyrus women over Sydney Sweeney — and the 'Wrecking Ball' singer’s mom reacted.

Maggie Ekberg323 days ago
(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Recalls Being Blamed for Dad Billy Ray’s Pot Smoking on ‘Hannah Montana’ Set

The father-and-daughter duo starred in the hit Disney Channel sitcom from 2006 to 2011.

Alex Ocho401 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Miley Cyrus Says Mom's IG Unfollow Happened Because 'She Doesn't Know How to Work Her Phone'

The singer tried to clear up rumors about her relationships with both parents, actually.

Jaelani Turner-Williams441 days ago
(L) Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in Universal City, California
Music

Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Encouraged Pole Dance at 16: 'She Always Lets Me Take the Blame'

The singer provocatively danced to "Party in the U.S.A." at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams602 days ago
Dominic Purcell in a gray blazer and black shirt, and Wentworth Miller in a black sweater at The Paley Center for Media event
Pop Culture

'Prison Break' Stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to Reunite on New Series ‘Snatchback’

The actors are set to co-star in a new series nearly 19 years since the premiere of 'Prison Break.'

Alex Ocho759 days ago
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