Akimbo Club

Akimbo Club is a streetwear brand and vintage curator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The brand has become known for its basics like boxy zip hoodies and and other premium items like sweatpants in a variety of colors. As the brand grows, it has maintained a focus on limited runs and community-driven projects. More recently, it has been expanding its number of collaborations with other key figures in streetwear such as UK's, artist Tyrell Winston, Eric Emanuel, and more.

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