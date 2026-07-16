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Alice Hollywood Shares SS27 'I Know How This Ends' Lookbook

The brand founded by designer Shane Gonzales continues its exploration of American youth through the lens of memory, music, and rebellion.

Alice Hollywood.
Press/Alice Hollywood

Alice Hollywood, the hard core haute couture brand founded by designer Shane Gonzales, has released a new lookbook for its SS27 collection.

After announcing that collaborations with Saint Mxxx, Denim Tears and Thug Club are on the way, the brand has unveiled the 'I KNOW HOW THIS ENDS' lookbook, shot by Jason Renaud and styled by Gonzales.

As shared in press materials, Alice Hollywood "continues its exploration of American youth through the lens of memory, music, and rebellion."

As seen in photos below, models wear oversized graphic tees, ornamented belts and camouflage hoodies to reflect Alice Hollywood’s fascination with the familiar and eerie.

The collection also leans into Alice Hollywood’s fixation with military style, leather, sportswear, metal and deconstructed looks.

The new Alice Hollywood lookbook can be viewed in full here.

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