Flying Lotus

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Doja Cat with platinum blonde hair in a zebra-patterned outfit sings into a microphone on stage, with a musician playing a keytar behind.
Music

Doja Cat Pushes Back on Claim of Not Being a Rapper: 'Stop Trying to Downplay My Ability'

"I’m alright at what I do and sometimes I’m incredible," Doja said.

Trace William Cowen342 days ago
Madlib with a beard and sunglasses stands in front of a green leafy background, wearing a white shirt with a patterned design.
Music

Madlib Loses Home, ‘Decades of Music’ in L.A. Wildfires

DJ Premier and Flying Lotus are among the legends rallying behind Madlib amid his devastating loss.

tara mahadevan552 days ago
Flying Lotus performs onstage at Adult Swim Festival '23 during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego.
Music

Flying Lotus Reveals Two Apple Ringtones Were Created by Him

These ringtones have been available since iOS 13.

Jose Martinez696 days ago
Tessa Thompson attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Lead Flying Lotus-Directed Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will lead the cast of 'Ash,' an upcoming sci-fi thriller directed by musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus.

Joe Price1419 days ago
Adult Swim festival poster.
Music

Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and More Set to Perform at Adult Swim Festival 2021

Adult Swim has just announced the dates for its annual Adult Swim Festival with Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Karol G, and more set to headline the virtual event.

Jordan Rose1740 days ago
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yasuke cropped
Pop Culture

Premiere: Watch the New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ Anime Starring LaKeith Stanfield

Netflix’s new trailer for 'Yasuke,' the LeSean Thomas anime following the story of Japan’s first legendary Black samurai, shows bits of the warrior's journey.

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago
flying lotus mourns mf doom
Music

Flying Lotus Says He and MF DOOM Were Working on a Collaborative Project

Flying Lotus had collaborated with MF DOOM a number of times throughout their careers, and the producer has since revealed they had an EP in the works.

Joe Price2025 days ago
thundercat kimmel
Music

Watch Thundercat Pay Tribute to Mac Miller With "Black Qualls" on 'Kimmel'

Thundercat's album 'It Is What It Is' arrives on April 3.

tara mahadevan2322 days ago
Hannibal Buress performs onstage
Music

Hannibal Buress Pretends to Be MF DOOM Onstage at Adult Swim Festival

Hannibal Buress played with the hearts of fans.

Xavier Hamilton2435 days ago
flying lotus press renata raksha
Music

Flying Lotus Breaks Down “More” Video, Talks ‘Magical’ New Album ‘Flamagra’

Flying Lotus sat with Complex at his penthouse in the Lower East Side to discuss his new music video for "More," Tierra Whack, and his next album 'Flamagra.'

Eric Diep2624 days ago
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Flying Lotus
Music

Flying Lotus Releases New Song "More," Shares What He Misses About Mac Miller

Flying Lotus recently revealed that his new album 'Flamagra' is on the way soon, featuring two tributes to the late rapper.

Joe Price2629 days ago
lotus
Music

Flying Lotus Has 2 Mac Miller Tribute Tracks on New Album 'Flamagra'

'Flamagra,' the first new Lotus album in five years, also features the David Lynch collab "Fire Is Coming."

Trace William Cowen2650 days ago
Lana Dey Rey
Music

Lana Del Rey Will Not Cancel Performance in Israel: 'I See Both Sides'

Lana Del Rey is moving forward with her performance at the Meteor Festival in Israel. Palestinian activists have tried to get her to refuse to perform but Rey says she wants to bring 'a loving energy' to the city.

Victoria L. Johnson2890 days ago
form arcosanti
Music

Here's What Happens When a Headliner Pulls Out of a Festival

Chance The Rapper was set to headline the small but impassioned FORM Arcosanti music festival in May. Two days before he was scheduled to perform, he pulled out.

Kiana Fitzgerald2956 days ago

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