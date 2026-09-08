Reece Hooker
Latest Stories
How Little Simz let love in after a year in crisis
The British superstar wasn’t sure she’d finish her sixth album, after a fall out with a close friend and collaborator spilled into the courtroom. But, as she tells Complex Australia, she’s back and better than ever.
Kaiit’s Back to Take Over Your City
After a long time lost in the wilderness of the music industry, Kaiit is back and coming for the throne. But she’s starting in an unfamiliar place—Cork, Ireland, where she’s living in a castle with Anderson .Paak and 19 other musicians from around the world.
Nooky, Poppa Jax Are Celebrating Family for JD Sports
To celebrate JD Sports' global 'FAMILY' campaign, we spoke to two local stars of the campaign about what family means to them.
Austin Taylor Has the World at His Feet
The Auckland-based dance sensation broke big on social media, but his latest campaign with JD Sports and Adidas is just one of many ways he’s thriving outside of TikTok.
SPEED Won’t Stop Until You Make Them
Few bands in the world carry the hype of Sydney hardcore flag bearers SPEED. With their debut album 'ONLY ONE MODE,' they’re bringing the heat to match it.
Poppa Jax Is New Zealand’s Next Queen Of The Club
In just a few years, fast-rising Auckland DJ Poppa Jax has gone from working as a nail technician to gracing festival stages and fronting a campaign for JD Sports.
AmuThaMC Is Ready To Surprise Us Again
The Brisbane rapper already switched his style up once. Fresh off a JD Sports x New Balance campaign with A. GIRL and his brother Nokz, Amu is preparing to unveil his next evolution.