Reece Hooker Portrait

Reece Hooker

Joined June 2024 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Little Simz in a white outfit stands against a dark background, looking to the side. The image is in black and white.

How Little Simz let love in after a year in crisis

The British superstar wasn’t sure she’d finish her sixth album, after a fall out with a close friend and collaborator spilled into the courtroom. But, as she tells Complex Australia, she’s back and better than ever.

Reece Hooker427 days ago
A person in a green sweater leans on a pool table in a vintage-style room. A shiny green bag sits on a stool nearby.

Kaiit’s Back to Take Over Your City

After a long time lost in the wilderness of the music industry, Kaiit is back and coming for the throne. But she’s starting in an unfamiliar place—Cork, Ireland, where she’s living in a castle with Anderson .Paak and 19 other musicians from around the world.

Reece Hooker539 days ago
A man in a blue New Balance shirt and cap stands between two older women, each wearing New Balance shirts, smiling indoors.

Nooky, Poppa Jax Are Celebrating Family for JD Sports

To celebrate JD Sports' global 'FAMILY' campaign, we spoke to two local stars of the campaign about what family means to them.

Reece Hooker645 days ago
Young person with curly hair wearing casual clothing and Adidas sneakers sits on top of a shipping container, looking off into the distance

Austin Taylor Has the World at His Feet

The Auckland-based dance sensation broke big on social media, but his latest campaign with JD Sports and Adidas is just one of many ways he’s thriving outside of TikTok.

Reece Hooker787 days ago
The image shows five members of a musical group posing together. They are dressed in casual streetwear, featuring hoodies, caps, and a plaid shirt

SPEED Won’t Stop Until You Make Them

Few bands in the world carry the hype of Sydney hardcore flag bearers SPEED. With their debut album 'ONLY ONE MODE,' they’re bringing the heat to match it.

Reece Hooker798 days ago
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Woman wearing a hoodie and sweatpants sits on the floor in a music studio, surrounded by electronic music equipment

Poppa Jax Is New Zealand’s Next Queen Of The Club

In just a few years, fast-rising Auckland DJ Poppa Jax has gone from working as a nail technician to gracing festival stages and fronting a campaign for JD Sports.

Reece Hooker815 days ago
Alex Vaughn poses in a casual outfit featuring a two-tone shirt, sweatpants, and sneakers

AmuThaMC Is Ready To Surprise Us Again

The Brisbane rapper already switched his style up once. Fresh off a JD Sports x New Balance campaign with A. GIRL and his brother Nokz, Amu is preparing to unveil his next evolution.

Reece Hooker836 days ago

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