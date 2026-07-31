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The Marvels trailer is pictured
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer

Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
first trailer disney plus ms marvel
Pop Culture

Watch the First Official Trailer for ‘Ms. Marvel’ Series That Introduces MCU's First Muslim Superhero

The latest MCU series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, as well as Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, and Zenobia Shroff,

Trace William Cowen1605 days ago
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4
Pop Culture

Marvel Reveals Titles for 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequels, Shares First Footage of 'The Eternals'

In a new video preview of the company’s upcoming Phase Four film lineup, Marvel also introduced fans to Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s 'The Eternals.'

Brenton Blanchet1920 days ago
nia dacosta captain marvel
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel 2' Reportedly Being Helmed by 'Candyman' Director Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta, who's directing the supernatural slasher film 'Candyman,' has landed her next job. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel is due in 2023.

Abel Shifferaw2191 days ago
captain marvel 2
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Writer to Reportedly Pen Script for 'Captain Marvel 2'

A sequel to 'Captain Marvel' starring Brie Larson is in the works, according to an exclusive from 'The Hollywood Reporter.' The first film dropped in 2019.

Abel Shifferaw2387 days ago
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