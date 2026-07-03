Super Bowl LVIII

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T-Pain and Reba McEntire Playfully Go Back-And-Forth on Social Media

The country superstar and R&amp;B singer crossed paths online thanks to the former's choice of wardrobe at the Super Bowl.

Alex Ocho885 days ago
Style

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Brought a $60,000 Hermès Bag to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers player was photographed with the expensive bag as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Alex Ocho885 days ago
Style

Jermaine Dupri Responds to Roasts About His Super Bowl Performance Outfit and $565 Socks: 'It's Funny as Hell'

Jermaine Dupri takes the jokes in stride as Dupri says he was partying with friends after performing with Usher for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Alex Ocho885 days ago

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