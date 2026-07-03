Summer 2015

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Music

Which Artist Owned Summer 2015?

Drake, Fetty Wap, Future—which artist owned the summer?

Brandon Jenkins3966 days ago
Style

Up Your Refined Leisurewear Game for Summer With Copson's New Collection

Seriously, you need this in your life.

Megan Munro4036 days ago

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