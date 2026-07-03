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Hollaback's street harassment video went viral, but it doesn't show the whole picture. Here's what men in Harlem had to say about it.Lauretta Charlton
Music
Nicki Minaj Says Delay in Responding to Harassment Lawsuit Was ‘Innocent Mistake,' Calls Out Accuser's Attorney
Last week, news broke that a default judgment was possible in the lawsuit, which stems from Jennifer Hough's claims of harassment and intimidation.Trace William Cowen
Music
Nicki Minaj’s Attorney Reportedly Responds to $20 Million Default Judgment Request in Harassment Lawsuit
Jennifer Hough recently appeared on ‘The Real’ to discuss her harassment and intimidation lawsuit against couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.Trace William Cowen
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s accuser Jennifer Hough gave her first TV interview this week, and says she’s received waves of abuse since.Joe Price