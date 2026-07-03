Stable Ronaldo

Stable Ronaldo, whose real name is Rani Netz, is a streamer active on platforms such as Twitch and Kick, known for his engaging content and collaborations within the streaming community. He was born on January 15, 2003, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States. He is a former professional Fortnite player and was a member of FaZe Clan until December 2025. Stable Ronaldo continues to grow his presence in the streaming scene through consistent content creation and community engagement.

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